F1 | I team non motorizzati Ferrari contro la FIA

La guerra tra team di F1 ha inizio. Era inevitabile… Il comunicato FIA diramato pochi minuti prima della chiusura dei test invernali ha avuto il suo effetto, era solo questione di tempo.

Viene da pensare che probabilmente fosse una miccia accesa proprio per destabilizzare l’ambiente, forse qualcuno l’aveva pensato in quei termini tanto criticati per sollevare quello che ora sta emergendo.

I team McLaren, Mercedes, Racing point, Red Bull, Renault, Alpha Tauri e Williams, (tutti quelli non motorizzati Ferrari)hanno nei loro siti ufficiali pubblicato quanto riportiamo in lingua inglese per non dare adito ad interpretazione errate di traduzione.

We, the undersigned teams, were surprised and shocked by the FIA’s statement of Friday 28 February regarding the conclusion of its investigation into the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Power Unit.

An international sporting regulator has the responsibility to act with the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency.

After months of investigations that were undertaken by the FIA only following queries raised by other teams, we strongly object to the FIA reaching a confidential settlement agreement with Ferrari to conclude this matter.

Therefore, we hereby state publicly our shared commitment to pursue full and proper disclosure in this matter, to ensure that our sport treats all competitors fairly and equally. We do so on behalf of the fans, the participants and the stakeholders of Formula One.

In addition, we reserve our rights to seek legal redress, within the FIA’s due process and before the competent courts.

McLaren Racing Limited

Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited

Racing Point UK Limited

Red Bull Racing Limited

Renault Sport Racing Limited

Scuderia Alpha Tauri S.p.A.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited